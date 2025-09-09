Baltimore County neighbors react to proposed redistricting plan

The battle over redistricting in Baltimore County continued Tuesday evening during a lengthy council meeting.

Two councilmembers shared a fourth map with neighbors Tuesday morning, which they said is fair and can pass.

Others expressed concerns that the new map dilutes the minority vote even more.

Public testimony on the topic lasted about three hours.

New redistricting map introduced

The proposed map includes three majority-minority districts, according to Councilman Izzy Patoka. But, it splits Woodlawn in the west and has no majority-minority district in the east, which many call unfair.

Patoka and Council Chairman Mike Ertel proposed the map. Patoka said he believes the new map expands opportunity for everyone.

"We did the right thing in Baltimore County, because we're creating greater opportunity for women— people of color to gain elected office in Baltimore County," he said.

Redistricting map concerns

Councilman Julian Jones called for more time to review the map, which was presented hours before the Tuesday work session.

"Giving the public more time to digest this latest proposal is worth it," Jones said.

Many community members expressed significant concerns over the new map, including the removal of the district near Woodlawn.

A previous map joined parts of Woodlawn, Randallstown and Lochearn together, while the amended version separates them.

"The time is now to increase and advance diversity in this county after 366 years, I would think you would agree," said Janice Washington.

Another concern about the newly proposed map was on the eastern side of the country, where there are three majority white districts. Some neighbors criticized it, saying it dilutes minority voices there.

"Do not over-concentrate Black voters in the west to meet a target number while starving the east of influence," Maureen Wambui said.

Another neighbor suggested combining some of the proposed maps, which would not only retain the Woodlawn district but also add more voices in eastern Baltimore County.

"You could take the commission's map and your first map, and you'd have, I think, people a little happier with you," said Shawn McIntosh.

Others said the amended map properly unifies Essex, Middle River, and other parts of the waterfront.

The council needs to approve a map by October 1. The bill is scheduled for a final vote on September 15.