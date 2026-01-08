Man arrested for murder following suspicious death in Baltimore County

A man is facing murder charges in connection with a suspicious death that occurred in Pikesville in November, according to Baltimore County police.

On November 12, officers responded to a check on a subject request in the 1800 block of Snow Meadow Lane. Once they arrived, officers found 65-year-old Emmanuel Grant Jr. suffering from trauma to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, prompting an investigation, officials said. A $2,000 reward was offered for information about the case, police said at the time.

On Thursday, police announced that 47-year-old Michael West was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Grant's death. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Crime in Baltimore County

Overall, crime in Baltimore County declined by nearly 10% in 2025, compared to 2024, according to data from county police last updated on Dec. 20, 2025.

In 2024, the county recorded a total of 44,810 crimes, compared to 40,119 in 2025.

During 2024, the county saw 28 murder cases, one less than the 29 cases in 2025, data shows. The 2025 murder count could change as data is updated in the future.

During 2025, Maryland reported a historic drop in violent crime, including homicides and non-fatal shootings, the governor's office said Thursday.

Reported homicides declined by 28% in 2025, compared to 2024, according to the governor's office, reaching their lowest in nearly 40 years.