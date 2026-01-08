Maryland Gov. Moore allocates $124.1 million to support law enforcement in proposed 2027 budget

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore plans to allocate $124.1 million to law enforcement in his proposed 2027 budget, he said Thursday.

The governor will need to present his proposed budget to the General Assembly once the 2026 legislative session gets underway on Jan. 14. The budget will need to be passed by the State Senate and House before it can be signed into law by the governor.

The funding for law enforcement would come from the State Aid for Police Protection Program.

Gov. Moore's announcement comes as Maryland continues to see historic drops in violent crime, according to data from the governor's office.

Violent crime declines across Maryland

Homicides in Maryland declined by 25%, non-fatal shootings by 28% and robberies by 25% in 2025, compared to 2024, according to the governor's office.

Data shows that homicide rates reached their lowest in nearly 40 years.

Since Gov. Moore took office in January 2023, homicides have declined by 44% and non-fatal shooting declined by 40%, his office said.

Maryland's crime reduction strategy

The governor cited his administration's all-of-the-above approach to crime reduction and the following three goals:

Provide resources and support that law enforcement needs Build stronger, more vibrant communities Coordinate across all aspects of government to make the state safer

In 2025, the governor reinstated investments into the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, with the goal of improving the sharing of information between federal, state and local agencies.

His administration has also provided funding and grants to support new equipment and prioritized investments into the State Office of the Public Defender.

His crime prevention efforts have also helped drastically improve Baltimore's violent crime rates, especially after resources to support city law enforcement agencies were reinstated.

Baltimore leaders cited state partnerships, along with hiring increases, for the historic drop in violent crime.