Up to $2000 reward offered for information in Pikesville homicide investigation

Baltimore County Police have launched a homicide investigation following the suspicious death of a man in Pikesville.

After responding to a check on a subject call on the 1800 block of Stone Meadow Lane on Wednesday, police say they found 65-year-old Emmanuel Grant Jr., suffering from apparent trauma to the upper body.

Grant was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-887-4636.

Up to $2,000 reward offered

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP). Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Residents may also provide details about this crime through the Baltimore County Police Department's iWATCH program.