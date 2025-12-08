19-year-old arrested for attempted kidnapping in Baltimore County

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in Baltimore County last week, police said.

Cameron Keelan is facing attempted kidnapping charges after the incident on Dec. 4, according to police. Officers said they responded to the 8300 block of Edgedale Road for a reported suspicious person in the area.

The police investigation revealed that a man approached three young children and tried to persuade them to follow him away from the location.

Officers identified Keelan as the suspect and arrested him. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 410-887-2361.

Kidnapping cases in Maryland

Kidnapping cases are not rare in Maryland, though occurrences have remained low in past years.

According to data from Baltimore County Police, there have been 31 reported kidnapping and abduction cases so far in 2025. In 2024, 34 kidnapping cases were reported, and 22 were reported in 2023.

Across all of Maryland, 111 kidnapping and abduction cases have been reported so far in 2025, according to data from State Police. In 2024, 163 cases were reported, and in 2023, 198 cases were reported.

In 2024, a man survived after he was abducted from his Baltimore County home in an incident that was captured on a security camera.

Police did not confirm a motive for the crime. However, a source told WJZ that the victim, Joel Edwards, liked to gamble and may have been targeted because he had a large amount of money on him.

In September, two Marylanders were identified as suspects in a 2023 kidnapping and carjacking case that left a woman injured, Anne Arundel County police said.

The victim told police that she was approached by two people in Baltimore and thrown into the trunk of a car. She was then pulled from the trunk and thrown over a bridge above Curtis Creek. She was able to swim to safety and was taken to a hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspects, identified as Crystal Humphries, 35, of Halethorpe, and David Jiles, 39, of Baltimore.