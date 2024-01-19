Baltimore County man abducted from home speaks after being found safe, expresses gratitude

BALTIMORE -- A man whose abduction was captured on video outside his home in Baltimore County is now safe and with his family.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren has the victim's message to the public.

THANKFUL TO BE ALIVE: A new video message from Joel Edwards following his safe return after being abducted from his home in Baltimore County.





"Hello, I'm Joel Edwards. I would like to thank everyone for all your prayers and concerns about getting me home safely," he said in a video provided by his family.

It was recorded just hours after the 62-year-old man was found safe, following a frightening abduction on Wednesday that was partially captured from the security camera at his front door.

The security camera video from Joel Edwards' abduction in Baltimore County.

The video shows Edwards' wife running out to help as the attackers forced her husband into a white Honda Odyssey minivan.

That minivan was found one day later.

Then, just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Baltimore County police sent out a two-sentence statement that Edwards had been located and thanked the public but provided no further information.

#UPDATE: Thank you for sharing. Mr. Edwards has been located alive and well.



"I'm so grateful and blessed. I really would like to thank the Baltimore County Police Department, the TV news stations, the FBI and Baltimore City Police for getting my abduction out to the public," Edwards said in his video message.

He had a black eye and scratches on his nose in his video.

Edwards did not reveal more about his ordeal, and police have not confirmed a motive—although sources say Edwards liked to gamble and may have been targeted because he had a large amount of money on him.

Edwards lived on a dead-end street off Liberty Road in Lochearn. Stunned neighbors said crime like that is rare in their part of town and they are thankful he was found alive.

Edwards ended his video by saying, "I can't thank them enough for all their hard work and making sure I made it home to my family safely. I really appreciate it. Thank you."

Police have not confirmed whether they have made any arrests in the case or exactly how Edwards was released.