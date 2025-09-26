2 Marylanders identified as suspects in 2023 kidnapping, carjacking

Two Marylanders were identified as suspects in a 2023 kidnapping and carjacking incident that left a woman injured, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Officers are asking for the community's help to find Crystal Humphries, 35, of Halethorpe, and David Jiles, 39, of Baltimore.

2023 kidnapping and carjacking

On April 15, 2023, officers responded to Crewboats To Go in the 6200 block of Old Pennington Avenue in Baltimore for a reported carjacking that occurred in Anne Arundel County.

A woman told police that she was dropping off a friend in the 300 block of Milton Avenue in Glen Burnie around 2:30 a.m. when she was approached by two people.

The victim said a female suspect dragged her from her car and threw her in the trunk with help from a male suspect.

While she was in the trunk, the victim's car was driven to Pennington Avenue, above Curtis Creek, police said. The woman said she was then pulled from the trunk and thrown over the side of the bridge into the creek.

According to police, both suspects fled in the woman's vehicle.

The woman was able to swim to safety and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Suspects identified

Police continued to investigate the incident and later identified Humphries and Jiles as suspects.

Arrest warrants charge Humphries with carjacking and kidnapping, while Jiles is charged with attempted murder, carjacking and kidnapping, according to police.

Officers are asking for the public's help to locate the two suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call 410-222-6135 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.