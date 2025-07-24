Dangerous heat prompts Code Red Extreme Heat Alert in Baltimore, open cooling centers

Baltimore City has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert with extreme heat expected across Maryland through Tuesday, July 29.

The blast of heat could make the temperatures feel like they're at least 105 degrees.

The Code Red Extreme Heat Alert will allow Baltimore City to enhance safety protocols to protect city employees, particularly frontline and outdoor employees, including sanitation crews, public works staff, emergency responders, and others working in high-exposure environments.

"With dangerous heat in the forefront, our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our residents," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Extreme heat can be life-threatening, especially for our older adults, children, pets, and our police officers, firefighters, EMTs, Sanitation workers, and all city employees who work tirelessly outdoors to keep our community clean and safe."

The alert also allows Baltimore to open several cooling centers throughout the city.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, Code Red Extreme Heat Alerts are prompted when temperatures are considered to be dangerous.

"As we head into what will be an extremely hot weekend, I am issuing a Code Red Extreme Heat alert to protect the health and safety of our community," said Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller. "I urge everyone to take precautions – stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check in on neighbors and loved ones."

Alert Days for extreme heat

The WJZ First Alert Team issued Alert Days for Friday through Sunday due to the risk of dangerous heat, particularly for those who are working outdoors.

Friday will be one of the toughest days of the heatwave. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, but topical levels of humidity will make the heat feel dangerously hot. It will easily feel hotter than 100 degrees. A few neighborhoods could feel as hot as 110 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will feature more brutal heat and humidity.

Baltimore cooling centers

Several cooling centers will be open throughout Baltimore.

Friday, July 25

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 N. Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Senior Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manna House, 35 E. 25th Street, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 28

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 N. Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Senior Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manna House, 35 E. 25th Street, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church, 400 E. Lexington Street, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 N. Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Senior Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manna House, 35 E. 25th Street, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tips to prevent heat-related illnesses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these tips can help prevent heat-related illnesses:

Stay in the shade as much as possible.

Take breaks when you need

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

Stay hydrated and carry water with you

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.