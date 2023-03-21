Watch CBS News
Community says final farewell to Izaiah Carter, teen shot near Patterson High

BALTIMORE - Family, friends and community members are coming together to say goodbye to a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on March 6 in East Baltimore.

The funeral for Izaiah Carter, a student at Patterson High School, was held Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore.

WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett will have community reaction starting at 4 p.m.

Carter was a JROTC cadet at the school.

Those who knew him told WJZ that he was "shy, kind of goofy and got along great with everyone.

"Really kind of shy, kind of goofy, got along great with everyone," said Ricky Johnson, an owner and a chef at Forno, where Izaiah worked. "[He] had a lot of curiosity for, you know, what's that? What's that? What's that?" 

Johnson said Carter's cousin and father also worked at the restaurant. His father was a chef there and it was a family affair with a strong support system.

Carter was shot shortly before school dismissal at Joseph E. Lee Park, near Patterson High, on March 6. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A 23-year-old man, identified as Roger Alexander Alvarado-Mendoza, was arrested in Texas as he was trying to flee the country, according to police.

Mendoza, previously arrested in Baltimore in 2018, is waiting to be extradited back to Baltimore where he will officially be charged.

At least 27 teens have been shot in Baltimore City in 2023, and at least seven teens have been killed.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 1:38 PM

