Baltimore restaurant Forno to hold happy hour fundraiser for Izaiah Carter's family

BALTIMORE -- An Italian restaurant in downtown Baltimore will be holding a happy hour fundraiser on Thursday for the family of a teenage boy killed near his school this week.

Forno will be donating 15% of the proceeds from the happy hour to Izaiah Carter's family, according to restaurant staff.

The 16-year-old boy worked at Forno alongside his father, a chef, before he was shot and killed at a park near Patterson High School on Monday.

Carter was a student at the school prior to his untimely death.

His cousin and father worked at the restaurant, according to owner and chef Ricky Johnson.

"His mom comes in a lot and she would check up on him, make sure he was doing what he was supposed to do and listening to everyone," Johnson said during an interview with WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett.

Carter was quickly growing into new roles at the restaurant, and everyone enjoyed having the younger employee working side-by-side with his father, Johnson said.

Forno will offer during the happy hour its staple drink specials, such as $7 house wine, $6 sangria, $20 sangria pitchers, and $3 draft beer, according to restaurant staff.

The happy hour will take place between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., restaurant staff said.

There will be a donation box and a donation QR code for people who would like to provide additional support to the family, according to restaurant staff.