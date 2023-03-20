Man accused of killing Baltimore teen arrested in Texas while trying to leave country

BALTIMORE — A 23-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Patterson High School student was arrested Sunday in Texas while trying to flee the country, police said.

Police said 16-year-old Izaiah Carter was shot in the head on March 6 at Joseph E. Lee Park, near the school, in the 5900 block of East Pratt Street in Southeast Baltimore.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His funeral is Tuesday, two days after the arrest was made.

"None of this feels real. I knew it couldn't be a joke because nobody would ever joke like this," said Michelle Hines, Izaiah's mother, shortly after the deadly shooting.

Authorities in Texas obtained a warrant and arrested Roger Alexander Alvarado-Mendoza.

Investigators believe Mendoza shot and killed Carter following a dispute.

"I want to reiterate that our thoughts and our prayers are with the family of Izaiah, his loved ones, his classmates and city schools," Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. "The recent uptick in youth violence it's not only troubling, but it is heartbreaking. Our detectives are working urgently to follow up on investigations and bring to justice those who wish to cause harm to our young people or anyone in our city."

Harrison said the Baltimore Police Department was given witness information that the person of interest was attempting to flee the country.

"In working with Texas authorities we were able to have the suspect detained," Harrison said. "While an arrest warrant was sought, the warrant was approved and we are working to extradite him back to Baltimore as we speak."

Harrison said Mendoza was previously arrested in Baltimore in 2018 and has a previous arrest in the state of Florida.

"This incident is yet another tragic reminder of the level of violence that continues to travel our city," Harrison said.

Baltimore City Homicide detectives are traveling to Texas to interview Mendoza and extradite him back to Baltimore City where he will be formally charged with first-degree murder.

Harrison said it is unclear what Mendoza's immigration status is, and he was not attending the school.

At least seven Baltimore City Public School students have been killed by gun violence in 2023.

"We are all working closely and actively together to bring those who harm others and perpetuate violence to justice, especially as it relates to our young people," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

