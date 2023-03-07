Patterson High student shot, killed at park identified, reward offered for information leading to arrest

BALTIMORE -- For the sixth time this year, Baltimore City police are investigating the murder of a young person.

Police are still searching for the shooter of 16-year-old Izaiah Carter, a Patterson High School student, who died Monday afternoon at the hospital.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to Joseph E. Lee Park, in the 5900 block of Pratt Street, where they found a Carter, who had been shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A reward up to $8,000 is being offered by Baltimore Police for tips on the deadly shooting.

. @BaltimorePolice are asking for tips in the murder of 16 year old Izaiah Carter. He was killed in the 5900 blk of East Pratt Street in Joseph E. Lee Park, next to Patterson High School. Submit a tip 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000 in this case. pic.twitter.com/1AimNUUsmP — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 7, 2023

Police said multiple witnesses told officers they heard gunshots, and then several people run away in different directions. Several backpacks were lying on the ground at the scene.

"What we need to know is who was with the student, why they were in the park at this hour prior to the release of school and anything they saw, heard or know about this situation in this playground so we can hold these individuals accountable for yet another student, yet another young person, yet another student at a Baltimore City school," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Harrison said police are canvassing a large area of the park for evidence.

At this time, officers don't have a person of interest.

This is another deadly shooting in 2023 that involved a Baltimore City Public School student.

According to city police, 18 of those young people survived their gunshot wounds, but six other young people did not survive after being shot.

"There are some adults that know that these young people are carrying those guns, and if you're not saying something to them and challenging them and they are sleeping in your house or sleeping in your family member's house, this is also when you, this is on all of us," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

In January, 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School, was killed during lunch time at nearby Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

D'Asia Garrison, a 17-year-old, was the first murder victim in 2023.

In late January, Forest Park High freshman LaRon Henderson was murdered near his school.

Councilman Zeke Cohen echoed many of the sentiments Mayor Scott had.

"This is about how do we as a city reconcile and address conflict in ways that are productive, but are healthy and then don't result with a child, losing his or her life," said Councilman Cohen.

Patterson High was closed for students Tuesday, but counseling was available in the building for anyone who needed it.

Classes resume Wednesday.

Police said anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.