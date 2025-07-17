Former Ravens star CJ Mosley addresses retirement, near Baltimore reunion, life after football

Had C.J. Mosley been able to play one more season in the NFL, he would have returned to Baltimore, the place where his 11-year career started.

"It was my only choice. It was the only team I talked to," Mosley said.

Instead, because of a neck injury, Mosley opted to retire. He was a five-time Pro Bowl performer, playing his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets.

In an exclusive interview during a taping of WJZ's Purple Playbook, Mosley explained his reason for retiring, how close he was to finishing his career in Baltimore, and his plans for post-retirement.

Close to a Baltimore reunion

Mosley told WJZ's Alex Glaze, Rick Ritter, and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith that after he was released by the Jets in the offseason, he talked with the Ravens about a reunion.

How close was C.J. Mosley to signing back with the #Ravens?



Mosley joins us this Sunday at 11:30am for Purple Playbook only on @wjz! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/zMxMy3XJE0 — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) July 17, 2025

He said he spoke with Ravens' Executive Vice President of Player Personnel, Ozzie Newsome, about an opportunity.

"I kept it honest with him, I told him about the injury and how I was feeling, and I sent over my medical, and that's what kind of ended that," Mosley said.

"It was the right time"

Mosley doesn't have any regrets stepping away from the game. In his career, he racked up 1,083 tackles, 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns.

"I believe it was the right time," Mosley said. "I just finished my 10th year. I played a lot of football, had a lot of success."

In 2024, Mosley, who had missed the first few games because of a toe injury, was getting ready to play the New England Patriots. He gave a pre-game speech, jogged over to the sideline, went onto the field, and he felt his neck lock up.

"It was a scary moment," Mosley said. "It just locked up on me, and my parents and my son were on the sidelines, so it was an emotional moment. I tried to wait it out to see if it would get better, but it never did."

Mosley only played in four games in 2024. He tried to return, but during a contact drill in practice, he re-aggravated his neck injury.

"At that time, I was like, maybe it is time to shut it down," Mosley said. "It's a bittersweet decision, but at the end of the day, I've been blessed. I played a lot of football, had a lot of great moments with teammates and friends, so I am definitely leaving with my head held high."

Mosley starts a sports agency

Mosley already has his next venture in progress.

He started a sports agency called Legacy Trust Sports Group with business partner and friend Brandon Wassel. The idea was in the works months before he officially retired from the NFL.

According to the Legacy Trust Sports Group website, it helps athletes with contract negotiations, endorsement and sponsorship deals, brand development and marketing, media training, financial planning, charity planning, and preparing for life after sports.

Legacy Trust Sports

"This is a chance for me to still be in that mentor or leadership role," Mosley said.

"I've seen CJ's work ethic on the field and in the business world," Wassel said. "He is a pro's pro. The values and knowledge he can help instill in these athletes are something they will carry with them for the rest of their lives."

Legacy Trust Sports Group officially launched on June 1.

Focus on being a dad

Mosley can walk away from the NFL and focus on his next life, which includes spending time with his two children.

This game only lasts a certain amount of years, but I'm going to be a dad, I'm going to be a parent, and I have a lot more life to live after this," Mosley said.

A personal moment that stands out to Mosley was when he suffered his neck injury. He said he could barely turn and pick up his newborn daughter.

"It was a serious moment," he said. "I've always said I wanted to walk away from the game, and i am able to do that."

"Baltimore is like home to me"

Mosley still considers Baltimore a second home.

He was drafted by the Ravens with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he won two national championships.

In 2014, Mosley was given jersey No. 57, which had previously been worn by O.J. Brigance, who was diagnosed with ALS. He continued to wear that number his entire career.

"I started with No. 57 and I ended with No. 57," Mosley said.

Mosley played from 2014 until 2018, when he left as a free agent for the New York Jets.

In Baltimore, Mosley played 77 games, racked up 579 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and nine interceptions.

"I think one of the biggest things that I appreciated about Baltimore is that they took me in when I was a 21-year-old, and the Ravens gave me an opportunity to grow as a person and player," Mosley said. "They showed tremendous respect to me and my family, and that includes the city as well."

Mosley added, "Baltimore is like home to me. It's like my second home. There's a lot of love there."