Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley announces retirement after 11 years in NFL

C.J. Mosley is ready to tackle life beyond playing football.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection during an 11-year NFL career with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, Mosley announced Thursday, his 33rd birthday, that he's retiring.

Talks of a possible Baltimore reunion

Mosley was released by the Jets in March after playing in just four games last season because of a toe injury and later a herniated disk in his neck.

A source told WJZ there was mutual interest in a Baltimore reunion, hoping to chase a championship this upcoming season, but Mosley couldn't get cleared with his neck injury.

I’m told C.J. Mosley was hoping for a reunion in Baltimore to chase a championship.



Mosley announces retirement on social media

A popular playmaker and leader during his career, Mosley made his announcement with a 2-minute, 10-second video post on his Instagram page titled "Once upon a time ..." that included highlights of his playing career.

"Today, it is time to wake up from my childhood dream and share it with the next generation," Mosley said. "I spent my whole life and career building my legacy. Now it's time to start a new chapter with new dreams. It won't be easy, but I'm here to tell you every sacrifice is worth it.

"When you wake up, what will your legacy look like?"

Stellar NFL career

Mosley, the 17th overall pick by Baltimore in the 2014 draft out of Alabama, had nearly 1,100 tackles with 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns.

He played five standout seasons with the Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 and was the heartbeat of New York's defense during his tenure as one of the NFL's top tacklers.

Ravens send their praise

Both the Jets and Ravens posted congratulatory messages for Mosley on social media.

"Captain! Thankful for the memories we couldn't have asked for a better leader!" former Jets teammate and current Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers commented on Mosley's post.

"Half-Man Half-Amazing congrats on a great career bro," former Ravens teammate and current Baltimore assistant special teams coach Anthony Levine wrote.