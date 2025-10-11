Student seen in viral chokehold video sues Baltimore security guards, company, restaurant

A Loyola University student filed a lawsuit against two Baltimore security guards, a security company and a Fells Point restaurant after he was put into a chokehold in a viral video.

The video shared across social media showed the student — identified by his attorney as Cameron Barnes — being put into a chokehold by a bouncer on East Cross Street following an argument.

Baltimore Police investigated the incident, and days later, 41-year-old Kevin Weaver turned himself in. He was charged with aggravated assault, officers said.

The incident occurred outside of Cross Street Public House. However, the restaurant said that Weaver was not employed by them.

According to a spokesperson, security services were provided by Ace Event Services Group. Following the incident, the restaurant said it parted ways with the company.

Lawsuit filed over chokehold video

On Friday, Attorney Brandon Woven confirmed that he filed a lawsuit on Barnes' behalf.

According to the lawsuit, Barnes suffered a traumatic brain injury when his head was pushed into a car window during the incident. Wover said Barnes also suffered physical and emotional trauma that he is still being treated for.

The lawsuit names a second security guard who Wover said was in the video. The security company, Ace Event Services, and the restaurant, Cross Street Public House, were also named in the lawsuit.

The suit claims the parties are negligent for improperly training staff and not supervising security staff.

WJZ has reached out to Cross Street Public House and Weaver's attorney for comment.