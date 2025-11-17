Chilly, windy weather in Maryland Monday, rain to return Tuesday

Cold weather and gusty winds will be the big story across Maryland Monday. Rain will return Tuesday afternoon and evening.

After the rain departs early Wednesday, clouds linger Wednesday into Thursday.

Gusty winds Monday across Maryland

After an incredibly windy Sunday across the state with gusts ranging from 45 mph to 60 mph, we're gearing up for another day of gusty winds Monday. Wind gusts throughout today won't be quite as strong in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Despite plenty of sunshine Monday, high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to near 50°. Wind-chills throughout Monday will stay in the 30s and 40s.

Rain returns Tuesday afternoon in Maryland

Get ready for a gloomy stretch of weather that begins Tuesday. Periods of light to moderate rain are likely across central and eastern Maryland Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. Clouds continue Wednesday into Thursday before another system brings us more light to moderate rain Friday into Saturday.

Tuesday will start dry and chilly across Maryland with early morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Clouds quickly thicken Tuesday morning with temperatures climbing into the 40s. Showers and pockets of light to steady rain will break out across the area after 1 p.m. Tuesday. This light to moderate rain will continue through the evening commute and into Tuesday night. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25" and 0.33". As of now, winter weather in the form of wet snowflakes and/or sleet should not be a problem within the WJZ viewing area.

Steady rain should exit the area just before the morning commute begins on Wednesday. Some residual damp streets and sidewalks are possible, but the weather should be drying out. Don't expect much sunshine Wednesday or Thursday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies not budging with highs in the lower 50s.

Another storm system pushes in from the west Friday into Saturday with more light to moderate rain across the area. This will also usher in some milder weather Friday morning, with temperatures starting off in the lower 60s. As a cold front crosses the area, cooler air will filter in later Friday into Saturday.

Leonid meteor shower peaks

Early this week, the Leonid meteor shower will peak. Only up to 10-15 meteors per hour will be visible under ideal conditions. The shower peaks on Monday night. Viewing conditions should be decent earlier in the night before increasing clouds obscure viewing conditions before dawn Tuesday.