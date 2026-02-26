100 cats rescued, several found dead in Maryland home amid alleged animal cruelty investigation

More than 100 cats were rescued from a Maryland home, and several were found dead during an investigation into an alleged animal cruelty case, according to the Humane World for Animals.

The animal rescue organization assisted the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office in executing a search warrant at a home in Delmar under what deputies described as "challenging weather conditions," due to snow and frigid temperatures.

Cats found in and around Maryland home

Once at the house, officials found cats huddled together outside. Others were found in hazardous and unsanitary conditions in sheds and outbuildings.

Humane World for Animals is assisting the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office with the rescue of dozens of cats from an alleged cruelty case in Delmar, MD on Feb. 25, 2026. Humane World for Animals

Several dead cats and skeletal remains were also found during the search, officials said. Many of the cats were underweight with bones showing, and some suffering from respiratory infections were wheezing and had discharge around their eyes and noses.

The Humane World for Animals helped with documenting the scene, handling the cats and providing veterinary care, officials said. The organization also helped to transport the cats to a safe location for needed treatments.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation is ongoing. It is currently unclear if charges will be filed in this case.

"It's sad beyond words to see so many sick, desperate cats in the cold, especially knowing they just endured a snowstorm in such poor health," said Shalimar Oliver, animal crimes case manager at Humane World for Animals. "Their survival is testament to their resilience, which gives me hope as we help them begin a long road to recovery."

Humane World for Animals is assisting the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office with the rescue of dozens of cats from an alleged cruelty case in Delmar, MD on Feb. 25, 2026. Humane World for Animals

Previous animal rescues

This is not the first time a large number of animals have been rescued from hazardous conditions in Maryland.

In August 2025, more than 100 dogs and puppies were rescued from a puppy mill in Harford County with the help of the Humane World for Animals. The dogs, part of a Havanese and Biewer terrier breeding scheme, were found in a home that officials said smelled of ammonia and feces. Some were in cages without access to food or water, and many were noticeably underweight.

Earlier that month, nearly 60 rabbits were rescued from an abandoned farm in Woodstock after an injured rabbit wandered onto a neighboring property.

"They were in really bad shape. A lot of them were very underweight, especially the adults. A few of the adults had heart conditions, they had trouble breathing, respiratory illnesses," said Sarah Healy with the Howard County Animal Rescue.