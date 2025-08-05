Howard County nonprofit asks for the community's help after rescuing 60 rabbits

Volunteers with a Howard County animal rescue have been working around the clock after rescuing over 60 rabbits from an abandoned farm.

Even after more than a week, the rabbits are still putting a big strain on Friends of Rabbits.

It's hoping for some of the community's help to keep caring for the rescued rabbits.

A big discovery

Sarah Healy, who's a board member at Friends of Rabbits, said someone told the nonprofit about an injured rabbit that hopped onto their property.

After eventually getting that rabbit into their care, Healy said they heard from the tipster again.

"I found out from that person that the rabbit had come from a farm [neighboring] her property, and she started seeing more rabbits pop up," Healy said. "So, she reached out to us every time she saw a rabbit pop up."

Healy went to the Woodstock Farm with volunteers, expecting maybe four or five rabbits. Instead, she saw at least 10 running around.

There were a lot more than that. On the first day, Healy and the volunteers rescued 30 rabbits. On the second day, 20 were rescued.

It took a few more days to rescue 60.

"They were in really bad shape," Healy said. "A lot of them were very underweight, especially the adults. A few of the adults had heart conditions, they had trouble breathing, respiratory illnesses."

Healy believes the rabbits were once pets that were released and then reproduced on the farm.

The need for help

Friends of Rabbits typically rescues around 150 to 200 rabbits a year. In the last four months -- including this rescue -- it's rescued more than 100 rabbits.

Many of the rabbits are on medications now. All of the female rabbits have given birth, adding to the total tally, and some have also died.

Friends of Rabbits is trying to raise funds to expand to give the rabbits more space.

"Our intention is really to try to keep as many of the rabbits here [in Columbia] ourselves, also work with some other local rescues, but they're strained right now," said Friends of Rabbits treasurer Susan Wong. "We're trying not to burden our local community shelters, and other rabbit rescues in the area are taxed. We are the largest rabbit rescue in the area."

Friends of Rabbits said people need to understand rabbits need just as much care as cats and dogs. Everyone at the nonprofit hopes all of the remaining rescues can eventually find a home.

"If someone heard of 60 dogs running loose on a farm, there would be way more upset," Healy said. "People would really be motivated to go out there to save those guys."

Friends of Rabbits is currently accepting donations, as well as anyone willing to foster or adopt animals in their care.

You can find out more on their website, as well as follow updates on Facebook.