Video shows one of several Maryland illegal car rallies that were dismantled by police

A video obtained by WJZ shows one of several illegal car rallies that were broken up this past weekend by Maryland police.

Six large-scale rallies, in the middle of public roads in Baltimore City, Baltimore Cunty, and Harford County, were dismantled as part of the crackdown on illegal car meetups.

One of the rallies on South Central Avenue in Baltimore's Harbor East showed dozens of people as a car spun around doing donuts at the intersection on Saturday night.

These rallies blocked roads and intersections across the Baltimore area.

Maryland State Police said the dismantling of the illegal car rallies was part of a coordinated operation.

The enforcement started around 11 p.m. on Saturday, which included high-visibility patrols, preventing crowds ranging from dozens to hundreds of people from participating in the illegal exhibition driving.

"They target industrial complexes, parking lots, anything where these illegal driving exhibitions are happening," said Kyleigh Beaver, a spokesperson for Maryland State Police.

Harbor East residents fed up with street car rallies

The illegal street rallies are a constant concern for residents, including in Harbor East, which normally doesn't see these kinds of events.

"Usually when there's a car rally, it wouldn't happen, necessarily, in the Harbor East area," said resident Jonas Miller.

Residents were frustrated and worried after the typically very busy intersection along South Central Avenue was blocked off for a car rally late Saturday.

"This is just foolish, it's unnecessary. It's just careless," said neighbor Dana Truesdale. "Very annoyed because you can lose control very easily. I have a dental practice right here. Any one of those cars could have come in and gone through my window. But all the people, that's the thing. You can replace a window. You can't replace a life."

By Monday, tread marks were all that was left of a chaotic scene.

Trevor Scheiderer, who just moved to nearby Fells Point, said he chose this area because it is safe and quieter.

"Especially being new to the area, it's just a little bit concerning," Scheiderer said. "I think obviously safety is the No. 1 priority for everybody that's in the area, and being able to see something that's kind of dangerous, like that, is kind of scary."

"This is definitely something that we don't condone," Truesdale added. "So hopefully we won't ever see it again."

A resident told WJZ off-camera that he hopes something is done to this intersection to make it narrower, so it won't be the target of a rally moving forward.

Three arrested during illegal car rallies

Three people were arrested and charged for their roles in the illegal car rallies, according to Maryland State Police.

The events happened on South Central Avenue in Baltimore, Pulaski Highway in White Marsh, Joppa Farm Road in Joppa, Pocomoke Court in Middle River, North Point Boulevard in Dundalk, and I-195 Park and Ride in Baltimore County.

Police charged 24-year-old Devon Brown, from Essex, with theft of a motor vehicle. Rashawn Brown, 22, from Wilmington, Delaware, was charged with exhibition and reckless driving, and Troy Parker, 18, from Catonsville, was charged with exhibition driving, uninsured vehicle, and suspended registration.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force

In 2024, law enforcement agencies across Maryland formed the Maryland Car Rally Task Force to combat illegal driving exhibitions.

The task force increases patrols in hotspot areas known for illegal street exhibitions..

The task force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Prince George's, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties.

"The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was formed to really go out and combat these large-scale illegal driving exhibition events that threaten public safety," Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo previously told WJZ.

Crackdown on illegal car rallies

In June 2024, House Bill 601 went into effect, making exhibition driving and street races illegal.

The law defines exhibition driving as operating a vehicle close to a crowd and intentionally skidding, swerving while accelerating or causing the wheels to lose contact with the ground, among other actions.

Those convicted of exhibition driving could face 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. If the illegal conduct results in harm to another person, the maximum prison sentence is one year.