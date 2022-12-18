Car crash in Sykesville kills 70-year-old man, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 70-year-old man is dead following an automobile crash in Sykesville on Sunday, according to the Howard County Police Department.

That man, whom authorities identified as Arthur Henry Landerman Jr., was traveling southbound on Route 32 near the Carroll County line in a 2014 Honda CRV around 1 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by a 2019 Ford Edge, police said.

The driver of the 2019 Ford Edge had been attempting to make a left turn from northbound Route 32 toward West Friendship Road, according to authorities.

Landerman was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Ford Edge was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash but its driver was not injured, police said.

Route 32 was closed for about four hours, according to authorities.