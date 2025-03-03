Power outage at BWI Airport impacts some flights

A power outage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday morning impacted some flights along with areas of the main terminal and hourly garage, according to BWI.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is currently experiencing a power outage impacting areas of the main terminal and Hourly Garage.



Crews are working to restore power.



Some flights continue to operate, delays are possible.



Travelers, please confirm flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/DdE7Np8uOZ — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 3, 2025

Airport personnel said power has been restored to portions of the BWI terminal, and that the D/E security checkpoint has resumed operations.

Personnel are still working to fully restore "as quickly as possible," and an airport spokesperson said around 10:20 a.m.

Some flights delayed

A ground stop was put in effect from 9:03 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) website.

The ground stop is for arrivals, though departing flights may also be impacted, according to the FAA.

BWI said some flights continue to operate. Travelers have been advised to check the status of their flight with the airline.

Around 9:30 a.m., the airport said that inbound flights were being diverted due to the outage.

Travelers should check with their airline for flight information updates.

Aviation concerns

The outage is currently only impacting the airport, according to officials, but it comes as many Americans have expressed concerns about the safety of flying after a series of plane crashes and aviation incidents across the U.S.

Just last week, a plane crashed in Vermont after taking off from Martin State Airport in Middle River. The crash left a Maryland pilot and his two adult children injured and prompted an investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

In January, 67 people died after an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter were involved in a mid-air collision over Washington, D.C. Both crashed into the Potomac River.

Two days later, a medical plane crashed in Philadelphia, Pa., leaving seven people dead.