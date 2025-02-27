3 people airlifted after small plane from Baltimore County crashes in Vermont

Small plane crashes into Vermont mountain; 3 people airlifted Small plane crashes into Vermont mountain; 3 people airlifted 00:49

Three people were airlifted to a hospital after a flight that took off from a Baltimore County airport crash-landed on a mountain in Vermont Wednesday, according to first responders.

The plane took off from Martin State Airport. Nearly 100 first responders were called to Mount Equinox after a 911 call from the pilot around 8:30 a.m.

Crews said they faced challenges getting to the scene due to several feet of snow.

All three people on board had non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. Heavy snow and open terrain near the summit likely helped prevent serious injuries, officials said.

"There's really no way you can train to this point," said Jamie Greene with the Manchester Fire Department. "It's just one of them things you just kinda have to go with the flow because you can train all you want. The biggest thing is manpower and all-terrain vehicles."

Local fire officials said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be onsite to investigate the crash Friday.

Martin State Airport

Martin State Airport, located in Middle River, is open to the public and is also used by corporate, private, law enforcement and military aircraft.

On Wednesday, airport officials said Maryland's Board of Public Works approved a $22.2 million contract to replace the aging air traffic control tower at Martin State Airport.

The current air traffic control tower has been in use for more than 80 years. Officials said the new tower will increase safety and efficiency.

The new location and design of the tower will use the latest tech and safety features to provide air traffic controllers with better visibility and improved communication.

Series of plane crashes

The plane crash in Vermont comes after a recent series of crashes that raised concerns about the safety of flying for many Americans.

In January, 67 people died after an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in the air over Washington, D.C. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, prompting recovery efforts.

A young figure skater, a coach, a Howard University professor, some friends on a hunting trip and members of a local union were among the Marylanders who died in the crash.

Two days later, a plane crash in Philadelphia killed seven people.

A few weeks after the crashes, the Trump administration began firing several hundred FAA employees, including safety inspectors, maintenance mechanics and administrative staff.

In mid-February, a Delta Air Lines jet made a crash landing and flipped upside down on the runway at an airport in Canada. 21 people were injured and no deaths were reported. The flight took off from Minnesota.

Two days later, two people died after two small planes crashed midair in Arizona.

Despite the recent aviation incidents, experts told WJZ that flying remains safe due in part to strict FAA guidelines and rigorous crew training.

"They go through exhaustive scenarios to, to protect passengers. I think that you can have the confidence when you step on a plane," said Sean Cudahy, aviation reporter with "The Points Guy."