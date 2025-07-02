Second annual "Aaliyah Day" celebration honors woman killed in Baltimore mass shooting

Wednesday marks two years since a mass shooting in Baltimore City's Brooklyn Homes community left two victims dead, and 28 injured. It was the worst mass shooting in the city's history.

The family of Aaliyah Gonzales, one of the two victims who died in the shooting, is hosting their second annual Aaliyah Day, to honor her life.

Aaliyah Day celebration

The Aaliyah Day "celebration of life festival" is taking place at Sawmill Creek Park in Glen Burnie from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to the event website, It will include basketball tournaments, a double dutch contest, food trucks and ice cream.

Last year, Aaliyah's mother Krystal Gonzalez told WJZ the event was meant to be a contrast from the one that took her daughter's life.

"Aaliyah Day is a day we want to reflect her beautiful light onto the world," Krystal Gonzalez said.

Police response on day of shooting

Gonzalez, along with Kylis Fagbemi, were killed on July 2, 2023, during the annual Brooklyn Day block party on Gretna Court in South Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department released a 173-page report detailing Baltimore City's response to the shooting, attributing staffing shortages to officers not engaging with the community and learning more about the event.

Three days prior to the shooting, police discovered a flyer that advertised the Brooklyn Day block party was happening. The department said it did not act on advance notice of the party, and that no one was monitoring social media the day of the event.

On the day of the party, police saw the party being set up, but did not provide extra patrols as crowds grew to as many as 900 people, per the report.

As the evening went on, police began receiving calls of multiple armed individuals.

CCTV images showed fireworks being set off prior to the shooting.

Five plead guilty in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

Five people pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the mass shooting, but no one has been charged withkilling Kylis Fagbemi and Aaliyah Gonzalez.

In April, 20-year-old Tristan Jackson was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the shooting.

Prosecutors said Jackson fired a gun on 8th Street near Stroll Street, in the direction of seven people who were running away, or in the air to scare them.

18-year-old Aaron Brown, along with three minors also pleaded guilty. The minors were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a regulated firearm under 21. They were sentenced to 25 years in prison with 20 years suspended and five years probation.

Brown was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.