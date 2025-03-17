Fifth person pleads guilty in mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes neighborhood

A fifth person has pleaded guilty in a 2023 mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn homes community, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Tristan Jackson, 19, faces 5 to 12 years in prison on charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, per a plea agreement.

Jackson's sentencing is set for April 29.

Brooklyn Day mass shooting

On July 2, 2023, a mass shooting broke out during the annual Brooklyn Day block party on Gretna Court.

28 people injured were injured in the shooting, while 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi died.

Hundreds were attending the unpermitted block party when shots were fired.

A 183-page report released after the incident highlighted failures in the Baltimore Police Department's response. The report said that plans to monitor Brooklyn Day were not passed along due to a turnover in leadership. It also said that staffing shortages led to officers not engaging with the community and learning more about the event.

Who else was charged in the shooting?

In March 2024 a Baltimore Circuit Court judge decided that there would be three separate trials for the five individuals charged in the mass shooting.

Jackson, along with 18-year-old Aaron Brown, and three minors were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a regulated firearm under 21.

Plea deals were offered to all five of the individuals charged. The three minors pleaded guilty last May.

At the time of the crime, Jackson was on GPS monitoring for an unrelated crime, and the GPS showed his location at the time of the party and the shootings.

The state said Jackson and Brown arrived at the Brooklyn Day block party together, and that Brown was seen on CCTV handing something to Jackson before he fired shots.

According to prosecutors, bullet casings from the weapon matched a weapon seized during a search of Brown's home.