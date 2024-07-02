"Aaliyah Day" celebration pays tribute to woman killed in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- On the one-year mark of the worst mass shooting in Baltimore's history, the family of one of the young victims killed in the gunfire honored her life.

"I think Aaliyah is smiling so big right now," said Krystal Gonzalez, Aaliyah Gonzalez's mother.

Aaliyah's family hosted an event on Tuesday called "Aaliyah Day."

Krystal Gonzalez told WJZ the event is meant to be a stark contrast to the one that took her daughter's life.

"Aaliyah Day is a day we want to reflect her beautiful light onto the world," Krystal Gonzalez said.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed during a horrific mass shooting at an annual block party in Brooklyn Homes one year ago, on July 2, 2023. Twenty-eight others were also wounded.

Kylis Fagbemi's family honored him last year during a vigil.

"He was very kind and genuine and he would put people before himself," Fagbemi's girlfriend Ashley Garner said.

But on this solemn day, Aaliyah's mother hosted a celebration of her life festival at Sawmill Creek Park in Glen Burnie.

"This year has been so painful," Krystal Gonzalez said. "Every occasion, every birthday, every holiday, every reflection has been nothing but – I've been in nothing but a puddle of tears, so today I did not want that."

She wanted to share how special her daughter was.

At the time of her death, Aaliyah had just graduated high school and was planning on attending college.

"I say this all the time, she taught me how to be a better mom," Krystal Gonzalez's mother said. "She taught me how to be a better person. There's a lot of things that I've learned from Aaliyah just through her sensitivity and compassion."

Krystal Gonzalez is now channeling her grief into a new nonprofit she started called "Redirecting Our Culture."

"We have absolutely got to redirect where our culture is heading because it's filled with nothing but death and destruction and we have got to get back to restoring of respect, pride and dignity to our people," Krystal Gonzalez said.

In addition to the festival, the Starbucks where Aaliyah worked unveiled a memorial in her honor that will be permanently displayed at the store.