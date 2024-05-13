Three teens plead guilty in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Three teens have pled guilty in a mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community last year, according to The Baltimore Banner.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who both fired guns, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Circuit to first-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of 25 years' incarceration, with 20 years suspended, plus five years' probation.

Mikhi Jackson, 18, who was captured in a video that went viral pulling a gun out of a bag before the shooting, pleaded guilty to possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of five years' incarceration, with four years suspended, plus two years' probation. He must also participate in Roca, a nationally-recognized nonprofit organization that works with young adults considered to be at high risk of being shot or shooting someone.

