Brooklyn Homes commemorates one month anniversary of deadly South Baltimore block party

BALTIMORE -- Today marks one month since a South Baltimore block party turned into the city's worst mass shooting.

Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference at Baltimore City Hall projected confidence in the ability of investigators to make an arrest "that sticks."

But these things take time, he said.

"We have the best homicide and shooting detectives in the world," Scott said. "They will go out there and trace every lead down."

Volunteers on Tuesday spent the anniversary of the mass shooting distributing food to anyone and everyone.

The food giveaway was part of a weeks-long focus on the Brooklyn Homes public housing community in the wake of a "Brooklyn Day" celebration that turned into a tragedy.

The series of shootings wounded 28 people and killed 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez.

During the press conference, Scott reacted to a Baltimore Banner report that was critical of the way city police handled evidence at the crime scene waiting until after workers cleaned the scene to process the evidence.

"Those professionals and those detectives determine what should be moved and when it should be moved," Scott said. "So, I have no concerns about that as well."

So far, the only person that investigators have arrested is a 17-year-old boy who was also a victim of the mass shooting.

The teenager is facing gun charges and has not been connected to the two murders attempted murders.

Neighborhood resident Danny Gonzalez, whose home video captured some of the incident, said he recognized the sound of at least one assault rifle.

"The kid that was shooting from there, back that way—he was on video, and they still haven't caught him," Gonzalez said.

The Baltimore Police Department promised that it would put together an after-action report on how officers and command staff handled the incident.

Scott said the report should be finished soon.