Baltimore mass shooting: Brooklyn Homes community still healing nearly a month later

BALTIMORE - One month since Baltimore's worst mass shooting, the Brooklyn Homes community is still healing.

No one has been arrested for murder or attempted murder in the tragic incident that wounded 28 people and killed two young adults.

Police and the mayor have asked for patience in finding who is responsible.

The Brooklyn Homes community is quiet, with no politicians and their entourages, which was a common sight just a few weeks ago.

However, the trauma from the July 2 mass shooting lives on.

"It's a community that's been ignored and everything and you can't be surprised," resident Danny Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez's security camera captured some of the gunfire.

Nearly a month after the shooting, he said neighbors have seen a more visible police presence and better code enforcement, but that's about it.

"We just want our city leaders to pay a little more attention to our needs" Gonzalez said. "That's been the hard part. We're like cattle. Throw them bail of hay and let them fend for themselves. We don't have leadership."

The Brooklyn Day block party turned into chaos 29 days ago and there has yet to be a single person charged with murder or attempted murder despite pleas from community members and family.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi were killed in the shooting. Police said 28 others, between the ages of 13 and 32, were injured in gunfire.

"If anybody has information, please for our family's sake, we don't want this to happen to anyone else," Aaliyah's aunt Sheldonna Wilson said. "We're sick of it as a family. We're just sick of it as a nation."

Baltimore Police again asked for the public's help with tips, reminding them there's still a $28,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Mayor Brandon Scott has said repeatedly the case is a priority.

Aaliyah Gonzalez's mother posted about the grim anniversary on Facebook.

"It has been four weeks since I have felt your heartbeat with mine," she said. "It's been four weeks since I've smelled your scent. Four weeks since I have seen your smile. My life has not been the same since you left the house. It's been four weeks since someone has taken my beautiful Angel from me."

Another Baltimore City Council oversight hearing on the shooting response is scheduled for mid-September.

If you know anything that can help solve this case, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

