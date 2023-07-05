Baltimore City leaders back out in Brooklyn community talking to residents about mass shooting
BALTIMORE - Baltimore leaders are holding a crime walk Wednesday evening days after a mass shooting rocked the Brooklyn Homes community.
Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley are leading the movement. They are speaking with residents about Sunday morning's mass shooting when 30 people were shot.
Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was shot to death at a resident's doorsteps, while Kylis Fagbemi, 20, was taken to the hospital where he died. Police said 28 others were shot, ranging between the ages of 13 and 32.
Most of those injured were teens, according to police.
Worley said investigators are still combing through hours of footage trying to identify the suspects.
Right now, police believe more than two shooters were responsible for the chaos.
Mayor Scott spoke with residents who expressed their concerns about the crime.
The mayor said it's important he is in this community speaking with neighbors about what officials could have done differently to prevent this tragedy.
While police and the mayor are out speaking with residents, organizations and groups are still out handing food and water to Brooklyn Homes residents.
