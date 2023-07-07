Dozens of people march to Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes, call for end to gun violence

BALTIMORE -- As law enforcement officers continue their investigation into a mass shooting that took place at Brooklyn Homes on Sunday, community leaders are working to make the neighborhood safer.

Their goal is to prevent tragedy from striking again.

Members of Safe Streets—Baltimore's flagship gun violence reduction program—marched from the intersection of 9th Street and Patapsco Avenue to the community center at Brooklyn Homes.

Less than a week ago two people were killed and 28 injured in a mass shooting that took place during a block party.

"We just want to bring people out of their homes and let people walk with us march against violence," Safe Streets site director Corey Winfield said. "We stand on that."

Members used a loudspeaker to spread their message to anyone within earshot: stop shooting and start living.

Children held signs that said, "DON'T SHOOT, we want to grow up."

Safe Streets leaders stressed that people shouldn't have to live in fear.

They provided resources to those in need of them—particularly young people. The hope is to curb violence before it starts.

"Somebody might need a job application," Winfield said. "Somebody might need someone to take them to a job. Somebody might need some apparel to wear to a job. Someone might need a driver's license, a regular license, social security card, . . . We offer all of that."

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement worked alongside Safe Streets.

"We've been out here in this community since Sunday after the incident occurred, we've been providing on-the-spot resources with a specific focus this week on trauma response: on-the-spot grief counseling therapy with trained clinicians," MONSE's Stefanie Mavronis said.

Safe Streets will be back out at the Brooklyn Homes Community Center on Wednesday.