Blustery, brisk, and cool fall weather through Saturday

Expect a quiet, bright, blustery, and seasonably cool weather pattern through the end of the week. This is a dry fall pattern with very limited opportunities for rain.

Seasonably cool with chilly mornings in Maryland rest of week

Expect partly to mostly sunny weather to continue now through Saturday. Early mornings will still be chilly with low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s during the morning hours.

We have partly to mostly sunny weather through the finish of the week as well. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will feature the most gusty winds. Wednesday afternoon will have winds out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. This will help send temperatures into the middle to upper 50s.

With a partly cloudy sky tonight, the northern lights (Aurora Borealis) *may* be visible across Maryland. Skies conditions should be favorable for viewing if this particular disturbance reaches the earth at the right time and angle. You will want to look toward the north, preferably away from any light pollution.

Thursday will be even windier than Wednesday. Winds out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph are expected. Highs once again will top out in the upper 50s.

Friday continues our pleasant and quiet weather stretch with a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Maryland receives showers Saturday night into early Sunday

Saturday will feature thickening clouds, but light winds. Highs will reach the middle 50s. Showers become likely Saturday evening through Sunday morning. While you'll need an umbrella from time to time, the rain doesn't look heavy, but it will be rather widespread with totals less than 0.50" by midday Sunday.

After showers exit by midday Sunday, gusty northwest winds will ramp up. Expect winds out of the northwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures should peak in the lower to middle 60s with a downsloping and drying wind.

Seasonably chilly air returns to Maryland next week

There are signs of cooler to potentially chilly weather returning to Maryland sometime next week, but signals are mixed on this outcome. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we gain clarity on this part of the extended forecast.