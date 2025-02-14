Beyoncé to perform in Maryland as part of "Cowboy Carter" tour, tickets on sale Friday

BALTIMORE -- Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé is coming to Maryland as part of her "Cowboy Carter" tour.

The performances will take place at Northwest Stadium in Landover on July 4, and July 7, with general ticket sales opening up Friday at noon.

Beyoncé announced the Tour earlier this month with a social media video showing a rodeo-style billboard with "COWBOY CARTER TOUR" spelled out in lights.

The announcement came after Beyoncé won the coveted Album of The Year award for her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammy's. She also won awards in multiple other categories.

Fans anticipated a tour announcement after Beyoncé's halftime performance at the Houston NFL game on Christmas Day. Netflix filmed the performance or the streaming special "Beyoncé Bowl."

Beyoncé's summer performance won't be her first time visiting Maryland. Last year she performed two shows at FedEx field in Landover.

Amid the excitement of that visit, Gov. Moore proclaimed that Aug. 6, 2023, be recognized as "Beyonce Day" in Maryland.

Where can you buy tickets?

Tickets to Beyonce's performances are available on Ticketmaster. General ticket sales open on Feb. 14 at noon.