Gov. Wes Moore declares 'Beyonce Day' in Maryland as singer performs shows at FedEx Field

BALTIMORE - Beyonce, a major singer and songwriter, took the stage over the weekend in Maryland.

She had two shows - on Saturday and Sunday - at FedEx Field in Landover.

As fans were excited about Beyonce bringing Renaissance Tour to this state, Gov. Wes Moore made a proclamation.

Maryland, I've got an important announcement, so I need everyone to get in formation... pic.twitter.com/W75kQSVITU — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) August 6, 2023

Gov. Moore proclaimed that Aug. 6, 2023, be recognized as "Beyonce Day" in Maryland.

"Beyonce Knowles-Carter has not only captivated the world with her irreplaceable talent, she continues to ring the alarm about putting love on top. From BeyGood's Black Parade, traveling across more than 10 cities to support small businesses to her advocacy, her social justice and freedom, Beyonce has shown us that using one's platform can truly make a difference. It is my joy to extend a warm Maryland welcome to Beyonce as she graces us with her presence at FedEx Field in Landover."

Just recently, Beyonce was ranked by Rolling Stones as eighth on their list of 200 greatest singers of all-time.

She is married to rapper Jay-Z.