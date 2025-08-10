Baltimore's Park Heights residents are concerned with violence following a mass shooting

Residents in Baltimore's Park Heights community are still waiting for answers after six people were shot Saturday night.

A 38-year-old man was killed, and five others injured, including a 5-year-old girl, in a mass shooting in the area of Spaulding and Queensbury avenues, according to police.

Some residents told WJZ they feel like they've been forgotten about by city leaders.

Several neighbors who spoke off-camera said they have lived in the community for decades, and they just want it to be safe.

One person said they were sitting on their front porch when they heard the gunfire. Another person says they now don't feel safe sitting outside when the sun goes down.

Other neighbors call the shooting sad but say violence can happen anywhere.

Joseph Payne hopes the neighborhood can come together and help one another moving forward.

"It's part of Baltimore, unfortunately, when we see crime and the instability and the chaos around Baltimore City," Payne said. "It's kind of like – it is what it is, unfortunately. Where we assist each other in the block or the community, I think that would be more helpful."

Resources mobilizing to Park Heights

We Our Us, a Baltimore youth empowerment organization focused on uplifting young men and boys, says volunteers will be in the Park Heights neighborhood Monday doing outreach.

Park Heights Renaissance, an organization focused on revitalizing the neighborhood, says part of its mission is ensuring safety. It wants neighbors to know they have a voice at the table.

"Park Heights Renaissance wants to do everything in our power to know your voice can be heard and will be heard," said Robin Singletary, the director of marketing and communications for Park Heights Renaissance. "We want a thriving Park Heights, so whatever makes it safe for our communities while building and uplifting those neighborhoods, then we will advocate for that,"

Shots fired on Queensberry Avenue

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of Spaulding and Queensbury avenues, where six gunshot victims were found, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. Worley said that among the victims were four men, a woman, and a young child.

A group of people were sitting outside on their porch and up against a car, eating, when someone started shooting, Worley said.

Police said the 5-year-old was shot in the hand and is expected to recover. The 38-year-old man was found in critical condition and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

The other shooting victims are a 23-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man. They are expected to survive.

No suspects reported

No suspects have yet been identified, according to police.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.