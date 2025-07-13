Baltimore's Fells Point weekend shooting and armed robbery under investigation

Baltimore police said a shooting and armed robbery are being investigated this weekend in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood, giving residents a sense of caution.

On South Broadway near Bank Street, crime tape is wound around a tree near where a shooting was reported shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

"Caller states that a male was shot at the location, and they hung up," a dispatcher said on police radio.

"Between Bank Street and Eastern Avenue," another responder alerts. "Report of a shooting."

The 24-year-old man who was shot is expected to survive, according to police.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a reported armed robbery just two blocks away. BPD vehicles blocked off a lane on Broadway.

July 3 murder investigation

On July 3, 21-year-old Jabarai Cannon was killed just before 3 a.m. near the parking lot off Thames and Bond streets.

There's an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in his case. Anyone with tips should call 1-866-7-Lockup.

Bullet holes pierced the windshield of a Honda from the violence that morning.

On June 6, one block away in the 1600 block of Thames Street, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot and survived.

Neighborhood reaction

Rick Yslas loves visiting the neighborhood, with its quaint streets and many shops, but offers a note of caution.

Usually, Fells Point, you come down here and it's a family-oriented place, but I would say in the summertime, it's hit or miss," Yslas said. "You definitely want to be vigilant when you come out."

While overall shootings and homicides are down sharply citywide, there have been other crimes near this community, including a man arrested for a fatal stabbing on Broadway on June 21.

According to a BPD news release, 51-year-old Idris Malik Ramos was arrested in connection with that homicide.

"Ramos is charged with the stabbing death of 39-year-old Tyrell John Curtis, which took place in the 100 block of South Broadway," BPD said. "Investigators determined that an altercation between Ramos and Curtis led to the stabbing. On June 23, 2025, patrol officers apprehended Ramos without incident and transported him to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was formally charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment."

Pastor carjacked

A pastor from Connecticut was carjacked at gunpoint by a 16-year-old on Pratt near Broadway on June 29.

He fought back in the incident caught on camera and told WJZ he was lucky to walk away with his life. His car was later recovered, and police took the teen into custody.

"I wasn't trying to be a hero. I wasn't trying to be a victim. I was fearing for my life," Pastor Kenneth Moales Jr. told WJZ. "I don't want to die on the streets of Baltimore."

He said he forgives the young suspect.