Man fatally shot in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood

A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood, according to city police.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Thames Street around 2:48 a.m. after hearing gunfire, police said.

The responding officers found a 21-year-old man on the scene who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

While on the scene Thursday morning, WJZ watched police inspect a car that had bullet holes in the windshield.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Crime rate continues to drop in Baltimore

The deadly shooting comes as Baltimore continues to see a drop in homicide and violent crime rates.

There were 37 reported victims of gun violence in Fells Point in the past 12 months, compared to 58 reported in 2022, according to WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker.

Data from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office shows a nearly 62% drop in homicides between 2022 and 2025.

"While some have criticized our office for moving beyond the policies of the previous administration, the progress we've made in reducing homicides in Baltimore tells a different story," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said when sharing the data.

On July 1, Baltimore Police shared a mid-year report showing a 22% drop in homicides, with 88 reported in 2024, compared to 68 in 2025.

Police data also shows a 19% drop in non-fatal shootings in the past year, with 204 in 2024 compared to 164 in 2025.

According to the department's report, 120 suspects were arrested for homicides and non-fatal shootings in the first half of 2025.

"Our work is far from over," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "68 lives lost to violence is 68 too many. While we acknowledge the historic lows we are experiencing, we must simultaneously acknowledge that there is much more work to do, and our success makes me commit even further to doing it."