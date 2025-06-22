3 dead, 10 shot during violent weekend in Baltimore

Three people died, and 10 people were shot during a violent weekend in Baltimore.

On Sunday, police said two men died after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Christian Street, where they found a 31-year-old man unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. While investigating, an unresponsive 24-year-old man who had also been shot was located in the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue.

The men were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Stabbing death investigated

Early Saturday, police said a man died after being stabbed in the 100 block of South Broadway in the Fells Point area.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Five gun violence victims were 21 or younger

Baltimore police were busy this weekend, responding to several shootings, including five younger than 21 years old.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl went to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 2600 block of Erdman Avenue in East Baltimore. Police said evidence of the shooting was found in the area.

They are expected to survive.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of East Lombard Street in downtown Baltimore, where an 18-year-old man was found injured from a shooting. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a 21-year-old man was found injured from a shooting in the 2600 block of Dulany Street in Southwest Baltimore, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers said a 19-year-old man was found at a hospital injured from a shooting on Saturday. He is expected to survive.

Police said the shooting happened as he was walking in the 3800 block of Belle Avenue.

More weekend shootings

Baltimore police responded to a reported shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Marion Street, where a 29-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he is expected to survive.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 25-year-old man went to the hospital after he had been shot in the 600 block of South Broadway in Fells Point, police said. The man is expected to recover.

On Friday, shortly before 6 p.m., a 51-year-old man was shot in his upper body, according to police. Officers said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Mosher Street in West Baltimore.

He was listed at the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Gun violence in Baltimore

According to the CBS News Gun Tracker data, within the past 12 months, there have been 26 deaths involving people younger than 21 in Baltimore. There have also been 98 people younger than 21 years old who were wounded by gunfire in Baltimore within the past 12 months.

Earlier this month, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touted a 23.6% decline in homicides in 2025, and a 23.4% decline in non-fatal shootings.