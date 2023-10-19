Baltimore wins $1M grant for public art project in Station North

BALTIMORE -- Bloomberg Philanthropies named Baltimore one of eight cities to win a million-dollar grant through a public art challenge.

The 2023 Public Art Challenge "brings people together to address important civic issues through public art," the organization said.

The winning project is "Inviting Light," five temporary art installations in the Station North Arts District that will engage with light. It is a collaboration between the Baltimore Mayor's Office, Central Baltimore Partnership, and the Neighborhood Design Center, and spearheaded by Baltimore-born artist Derrick Adams.

"Public art plays a vital role in improving quality of life, celebrating creativity, and driving economic development," said Ellen Janes, Central Baltimore Partnership Executive Director. "These types of projects can bring the community together, provide a new vocabulary to approach complex issues, and reflect the future.

This photo is from FLASH, 2019, a one-night light walk Karl Connolly Photography

The Neighborhood Design Center said the project combines "mesmerizing light installations with culturally enriching programming" along the Charles Street and North Avenue intersection of Station North.

The installations are anticipated to kick off in March 2024 and last for a year and a half. Each of the five sites will be "will be activated by public programming, including artist-led performance, dining, music, and other socially engaged multimedia activities," organizers said.

Each site is accessible by public transportation or by walking 20 minutes in any direction within the neighborhood, which is anchored by Baltimore's Penn Station.

"Public art can transform cities, ignite creativity, and unite communities. It's not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a sense of place and belonging for everyone," said Tonya Miller Hall, Senior Advisor of Arts & Culture for the Mayor's Office. Miller Hall continues, "We have a formidable team of private and public partners committed to a thriving and inclusive Arts District."