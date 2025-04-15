Baltimore Ravens sticking to the plan of best available in NFL Draft, GM says

The Baltimore Ravens are focused on selecting the best player available at No. 27 in the NFL Draft, regardless of position.

Despite a few needs, including a defensive back, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is firm on finding the player who can make an immediate impact on a team with championship aspirations.

"I think we will stick to the board, like we typically do," DeCasta said. "Historically, we've been the best available player team. We've spent like eight months really building the board based on the rankings of the players and how they stack against each other. We believe if we're going to build a team, that's the best way to approach it."

The Ravens have 11 draft picks over the three-day draft from April 24 to April 26. They have five selections in the first four rounds.

Baltimore has enjoyed recent success in the first round of the draft. Last year, cornerback Nate Wiggins was chosen 30th overall. Before that, Zay Flowers (2023), Kyle Hamilton (2022), and Tyler Linderbaum (2022) were picked in the first round, and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson was a first-round pick in 2018.

DeCosta described what he looks for in guys that earn first-round grades.

"Durability is a big deal, especially for guys that play," DeCosta said on Tuesday at the Ravens' pre-draft press conference. "You want to talk about rookies that have a hard time playing; it's usually in some way tied to injuries during that rookie season, so I think durability is a really big deal, too, in that regard, and then just the ability to learn the game. It's a different scheme. In a lot of cases, it's totally different terminology, and then just being able to overcome the grind. It's a long season."

The Ravens have a May 1 deadline to decide if they will pick up the fifth-year options for Linderbaum and Hamilton.

Moving on from 2024

The Ravens won the AFC North in 2024 with a 12-5 record and made it to the divisional playoff game.

Baltimore beat Pittsburgh, 28-14, in the AFC Wild Card playoff game, but lost to Buffalo, 27-25, in the next round. Lamar Jackson passed for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Running back Derrick Henry racked up 1,921 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Search for a new kicker?

DeCosta was asked about whether the Ravens were looking at drafting a kicker while the NFL investigates sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker.

"I think it's worth it, sure. There have been some great kickers drafted," DeCosta said. "It's worth it if you have the right kicker. It just depends on the board, it depends on the player, it depends on how the coaches see him. Also, it should be said that some of the greatest kickers of all time weren't drafted. There's no blueprint for finding a kicker, except, you have to be able to evaluate the kicker."

Tucker is a seven-time Pro Bowl performer and has been with the Ravens since the last time they won a Super Bowl in 2012. He owns the NFL record for a 66-yard field goal and the highest career field goal percentage with a minimum of 100 attempts.