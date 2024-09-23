Baltimore Ravens have "great belief" in kicker Justin Tucker after recent field goal miss

Children get up close with Ravens' star Zay Flowers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is confident Justin Tucker, the most accurate NFL kicker of all time, will bounce back.

Tucker missed a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He has three missed field goals in three games this season and is 5-for-8 in field goal attempts.

"Justin is a pro," Harbaugh said. "I have great belief that he will get the job done."

Tucker made 31-of-32 field goals last season inside the 50-yard line while making just 1-of-5 from 50+ yards. This season, he missed field goals from 53, 56 and 46 yards.

That's uncharacteristic for a kicker who owns the NFL record with a 66-yard field goal and holds the record with an 89.6 career field goal percentage.

This is also the first time that Tucker has missed field goals in three straight games.

Harbaugh says it's just a technique issue that Tucker is working on with Special Team's Coach Randy Brown.

"It's just a technique issue right now that he's working through," Harbaugh said. "I think he's got a technique thing going on. He can work through it. He knows exactly what it is, and he just needs to smooth it back out. I'm very confident that he will."

Harbaugh said he makes it a point to show Tucker that he has the team's support.

"Justin knows that we support him," Harbaugh said. "I try to make sure he knows that. That's part of it, relationship-wise."

The Ravens (1-2) return home on Sunday for a night game against the Buffalo Bills.