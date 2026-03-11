Baltimore Ravens fans go through whirlwind of emotions during free agency frenzy

Baltimore Ravens fans have gone through a whirlwind of emotions in the past few days. But in the end, they have their coveted star pass rusher.

The Ravens went from agreeing to trade two first-round draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge rusher Maxx Crosby, to nixing the deal, and then agreeing to a four-year, $128 million contract with edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

"Kind of let down, you know what I mean," Ravens fan Christopher Cason said. "I was excited to see what (Crosby) could bring."

Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The 31-year-old played only seven games last season because of injuries. And, the Ravens get to keep their first round picks.

"Picking up Hendrickson, it allows us to keep our two first round picks, so it kind of makes sense," added Baltimore resident Dustin Hammett.

The Ravens can officially sign players as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. They have lost free agents Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Jordan Stout, Patrick Ricard, Alohi Gilman and Ar'Darius Washington.

"Really upset about losing Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely, like, I thought they'd be Ravens for life," Hammett said.

Meanwhile, to help the Ravens bolter their roster, quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed to restructure his contract to free salary cap space. The restructuring reportedly opens up $40 million of cap space.

Baltimore Ravens fans want a "Super Bowl contender"

Even with the Ravens' rollercoaster of an offseason, Ravens fans are looking forward to seeing their team in the mix for a Super Bowl championship.

The Ravens missed the postseason this past season for the first time since 2021. And, for much of the 2025 season, quarterback Lamar Jackson missed games or played with an injury.

"I just want us to be healthy as possible and make it to the playoffs and go from there," said Ravens ran Arthur Bell.

"Hopefully we're a Super Bowl contender, knock on wood," Ravens fan Francis McGrath said. "I never count my chickens until they hatch."

"I just want to have, like a winning product and, you know, make the playoffs," Hammett added. "You know, Lamar is not getting any younger, and we need to get something done soon."