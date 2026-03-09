Baltimore Ravens fans react to Maxx Crosby trade, losing key players in free agency

Baltimore Ravens fans have high expectations for their team, no matter who is on the roster. That's what it's like following a team that has been to the playoffs in six of the past eight seasons.

And, after making a big trade and losing some key players to free agency, the fans are not wavering on their Super Bowl aspirations.

"I mean, are we surprised about any of it?" Ravens fan Bonnie Bain said. "We're happy. I mean, change is gonna come, and hopefully that brings the Super Bowl championship."

Baltimore Ravens offseason

The Baltimore Ravens recently made a splash in the trade market with the acquisition of star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. However, the Ravens are now seeing some of their own free agents bolt for bigger pay.

The free agency portion of the offseason is just getting underway, and on Monday, center Tyler Linderbaum, tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, and punter Jordan Stout are reportedly leaving Baltimore to sign with new teams.

Linderbaum, a former first-round draft pick and arguably the best free agent center on the market, is reportedly getting paid $27 per year over the next three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Likely, who had 15 touchdown catches in four seasons in Baltimore, reportedly is signing a three-year, $40 million deal to play for the New York Giants and former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who was fired in January.

Stout, who had one of his best punting seasons in 2025, is reportedly signing with the Giants on a three-year, $12.3 million deal.

Kolar, known as a key contributor as a blocker, reportedly signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Ravens cornerback Ar'Darius Washington is expected to sign with the Giants on a one-year deal.

The contracts can't be signed until Wednesday, March 11.

Ravens fans told WJZ they expected big moves, and are especially excited about Crosby, who is a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl player with 69.5 sacks in seven seasons.

"I think he's gonna help the team out a lot with that," said Baltimore resident Devontae Stewart. "Like the team still, it still has this grit. It just needs to, you know, tighten up a little more."