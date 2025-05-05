Baltimore Ravens fans react to Justin Tucker's release

Justin Tucker, who was nearly automatic for most of his NFL career, was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, sending shockwaves across the fanbase.

He played 13 seasons in Baltimore and was the last remaining player from the 2012 championship team. But, from here on out, the Ravens will rely on a new kicker.

Tucker, a seven-time Pro Bowl performer and one of the NFL's all-time best kickers, has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by at least 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area between 2012 and 2016, according to a report by The Baltimore Banner.

"I'm a fan, I've been following the story, and this was a shock to find out today," Ravens fan Patrick Simpson said.

After Baltimore selected kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ravens fans could see the end of Tucker's tenure in Charm City.

"It's a really unfortunate situation," Ravens fan Brandon Hart said. "I think once the Ravens drafted a kicker this past draft, I think it was clear that the writing was on the wall, that we have to move forward from Justin Tucker."

Cutting Tucker was a football decision, the team says

The Ravens said Tucker's release was a football decision, with a new kicker on the roster.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

But the fans don't buy that reasoning.

"No, not at all," Ravens fan Mattie Brack said. "I think it has a lot to do with what's going on outside of football."

Tucker is a career 89.1% field goal kicker, which is the best percentage in NFL history. He has the longest career field goal of 66 yards in 2021 in Detroit.

However, in 2024, Tucker struggled by his standards. He had a career-low season with a 73.3% field goal percentage, hitting 22 of 30 attempts.

"Like all great things, they must come to an end," said Ravens fan Caron Henson. "I think it is time for us to move on."

What's Justin Tucker's legacy?

Through 13 seasons with the Ravens, Tucker's legacy was thriving. He's arguably considered the best NFL kicker ever and a potential future Hall of Famer.

Now, fans are questioning whether Tucker's legacy has been tarnished.

"I think his legacy is going to be tarnished a little bit," Ravens fan Ron Brack said. "It's something he's going to have to carry, and ultimately he's going to have to forgive himself, if anything did happen."

"I'm really concerned that the way his legacy ends is the way he's going to be remembered forever," Hart added.

Tyler Loop, a rookie kicker from the University of Arizona, is first in line to fill Tucker's shoes.