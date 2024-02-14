Baltimore Ravens express support for Kansas City after Super Bowl parade shooting

BALTIMORE - Days after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, violence marred the celebration and parade.

Police say one person was killed and at least 21 others were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon while fans and the team celebrated a second consecutive championship. Nine of those wounded children.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/weWCJmc5Vw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2024

The tragedy rattled the Kansas City community and crew reaction from around the country.

The Baltimore Ravens, who lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last month, expressed their sympathy with Kansas City.

"Our hearts are with Chiefs Kingdom following the tragic events and shocking violence during today's parade in Kansas City," the team said in a statement. "On a day meant for uniting people in joy and celebrating love, we send our full support to every citizen of the region and each member of the Chiefs organization who has been affected by this senseless tragedy."