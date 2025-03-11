Baltimore Ravens, All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly agree to 1-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the deal is one year for $6 million. Hopkins can't officially sign a new contract until Wednesday.

Hopkins, a former first-round draft pick from Clemson, joins a Ravens receiving corps with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, catching passes from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson has a new weapon: Sources say former #Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the #Ravens on a 1-year, $6M deal.



Hopkins, at 32 years old, is entering his 13th NFL season. He has played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year, Hopkins joined the Chiefs mid-way through the season. He caught passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games and helped Kansas City get to the Super Bowl.

Over his career, Hopkins has nearly 13,000 receiving yards with 984 receptions and 83 touchdowns. He has seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Hopkins' best season was with Houston in 2018 when he caught for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns, following up a 1,378-yard, 13-touchdown season in 2017.

Last season, the Ravens finished first in the AFC North with a 12-5 record. They lost to Buffalo, 27-25, in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.