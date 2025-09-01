Baltimore Ravens open season in Buffalo, motivated by last year's playoff loss

Is this the best Baltimore Ravens roster ever? | Purple Playbook

The last time Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' starters played in a game, they walked away with a heart-wrenching loss to the Bills in Buffalo in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

The Ravens believed they were the better team on that snowy, bitterly cold January night at Highmark Stadium. However, Jackson threw an interception and lost a fumble, and tight end Mark Andrews lost a fumble and dropped the potential game-tying 2-point conversion with 1:33 remaining, as Baltimore's season ended with a 27-25 loss.

On Sunday night, the Ravens open the 2025 season in Buffalo, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

"It's going to be a great motivation," said Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike. "It was the last game we played as a unit. To go back there and play the same team that we lost to, that we believe we should have won, making self-inflicting mistakes, everybody's fired up and everybody's pumped up."

Fueled by defeat

Madubuike told reporters he rewatched the loss in Buffalo, which has fueled him and his teammates to get a little payback.

"It's not a good feeling; we lost," he said. "There were things we did good and things we did badly, but the bad overwrote the good, and that's why we lost."

The Ravens and Bills head into the season as two of the favorites to win the conference, and possibly the Super Bowl.

So, to start the season against each other, in a rematch from last year's playoffs, the Ravens have been preparing this offseason with a purpose.

"Everything kind of motivates you," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "You always get motivated by disappointments, and that's certainly something that motivates us."

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said this isn't a normal regular-season game, and it has been discussed since the season ended in January.

"That team sent us home from the playoffs, so I don't think it is going into a normal game, per se," Stanley said. "We are very unhappy with the result, and a lot of us will give anything to leave there with a dub (win)."

Mark Andrews' bounce back

Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews had a big season in 2024, catching 55 passes for 673 yards with a team-high 11 touchdown grabs in 17 games.

But it was his playoff game against Buffalo that reeled in criticism. Although Andrews caught five passes for 61 yards against Buffalo, Andrews fumbled the ball with 8:50 remaining, which led to a Bills' field goal.

Then, with less than two minutes to go, Jackson completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely, cutting Baltimore's deficit to 27-25. Andrews then dropped the 2-point conversion attempt in the end zone, and Buffalo recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Stanley said Andrews is focused on bouncing back and proving what made him a three-time Pro Bowl performer.

"I know the type of competitor that Mark is, and he's not going to let one moment, one bad thing happen, to set him back," Stanley said. "He's a true warrior, he's going to push forward through those moments, and I know he's excited to prove himself and everyone else that he's still that guy."

The matchup: Ravens vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North with a 12-5 record in 2024.

They added former Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a potent offense led by Jackson, a two-time league Most Valuable Player.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 1,921 yards with 16 touchdowns last season. The Ravens also have wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, along with All-Pro offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum.

Defensively, the Ravens added former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to a secondary that includes Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Malaki Starks, and Nate Wiggins.

Pro Bowlers Nnamdi Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy, and Roquan Smith will also add a punch to the defense.

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop, a sixth-round draft pick from Arizona, is replacing Justin Tucker, who was released in May.

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East in 2024 with a 13-4 record.

Quarterback Josh Allen edged out Lamar Jackson for his first MVP award.

On offense, the Bills also return running back James Cook, wide receiver Keon Coleman, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and tackle Dion Dawkins.

Defensively, Buffalo brought back cornerback Tre'Davious White and signed defensive end Joey Bosa.

The Bills are listed as a 1.5 point favorite.