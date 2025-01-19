Baltimore Ravens lose to Buffalo Bills, 27-25, in AFC divisional round

Bus loads of Ravens fans travel to Buffalo for playoff game

Bus loads of Ravens fans travel to Buffalo for playoff game

Bus loads of Ravens fans travel to Buffalo for playoff game

BUFFALO -- The Baltimore Ravens season ended short of their ultimate goal with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, but lost a fumble and threw an interception. Mark Andrews had a costly fumble that led to Buffalo points and dropped a potential game-tying 2-point conversion in the final two minutes.

"One play doesn't define anybody. He's the all-time leading touchdown receiver in Ravens history," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said of Andrews. "He's been a consistent beacon of success the whole time he's been here."

Jackson passed for 254 yards and running back Derrick Henry gained 84 yards with a score.

However, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns and the Bills didn't turn the ball over.

Jackson connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely with 1:33 left in the game, cutting Baltimore's deficit to 27-25, but Andrews dropped the conversion at the goal line.

"We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

The Ravens were within 21-19 late in the third quarter after Henry's touchdown pass, but instead of running in the 2-point conversion, Jackson's pass was deflected.

Buffalo added to its lead with a 51-yard field goal. However, Andrews fumbled the ball back to Buffalo. The Bills made another field goal to take a 27-19 lead with 3:29 left in the game.

Allen's second rushing touchdown put Buffalo on top, 21-10, at halftime.

The Ravens scored on their opening drive with a 16-yard touchdown to Rashad Bateman. Buffalo responded immediately with a 1-yard touchdown run by Ray Davis.

Early in the second quarter, Buffalo's Von Miller returned a Ravens' fumble 39 yards to the 24-yard line. Allen later capitalized with a touchdown run, giving the Bills a 14-7 lead.

Buffalo plays at Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the AFC Championship Game.

For the second year in a row, the Ravens season ended before the Super Bowl. They lost to Kansas City in Baltimore, 17-10, in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

Baltimore fell to 5-8 in the divisional round, including 1-4 in its last five.

"It was uncharacteristic to have turnovers like that. There were opportunities for us to not have those, but we had them," Harbaugh said. "You try to bounce back from them in the course of the game. You can't take them back."

The Associated Press contributed to this story