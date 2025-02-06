Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson loses NFL MVP Award to Buffalo's Josh Allen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lost the NFL Most Valuable Player Award to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen defeated Jackson, Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley, Detroit's Jared Goff and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow during Thursday's NFL Honors Awards show.

Jackson was vying to become the seventh NFL player to win the MVP award three times, joining Peyton Manning (five), Aaron Rodgers (four), Tom Brady (three), Jim Brown (three), Brett Favre (three) and Johnny Unitas (three).

This season, Jackson became the first player to pass for 4,000 yards and gain 900 rushing yards. He threw for 4,712 yards with 41 touchdowns, four interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 77.3 during the regular season.

The 28-year-old, drafted No. 32 overall in 2018, won the league's MVP following the 2019 and 2023 seasons.

Jackson led the Ravens to the AFC North championship this season. The Ravens then lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-25 in the AFC divisional playoff round.

Next year will be Jackson's eighth season in Baltimore. In 2023, he signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension which runs through 2027.