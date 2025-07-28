Baltimore protesters show support for Maryland pastor detained by ICE agents

Protesters rallied in Baltimore on Monday in support of a Maryland pastor who is still being held by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Louisiana.

As of Monday, Easton pastor and father Daniel Fuentes Espinal, 54, remains in custody at the Winn Correctional Center in Winn Parish, Louisiana.

Maryland pastor detained by ICE

Fuentes Espinal is a church pastor and a construction worker. He has lived in the U.S. since 2001.

ICE said he entered the country legally on a six-month visa, but it has expired for decades. His family said he's attempted to secure a Green Card, and he has no prior criminal record.

Fuentes Espinal was arrested as he was on his way to his day job on Monday, July 21. Fuentes Espinal is also a pastor at Iglesia Del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama in Easton, Maryland.

In a statement, ICE officials said Fuentes Espinal migrated to the U.S. from Honduras and entered the U.S. in 2001 on a six-month visa. After it expired, ICE says he was living in the country illegally.

"It is a federal crime to overstay the authorized period granted under a visitor's visa," an ICE spokesperson told WJZ.

After his arrest, Espinal was taken to a detention center in Salisbury, transferred to Baltimore then to the Winn Correctional Facility in Louisiana.

Rally to bring Fuentes Espinal back to Maryland

Many of those who took part in the rally are calling for policy changes at the federal level.

This weekly march from McKeldin Plaza to the George H. Fallon federal building, where Baltimore's ICE detention facility is held, is about advocating for their neighbors.

Fuentes Espinal's supporters say he has no prior criminal record, and his arrest should never have happened.

"[If] a man of faith, a family man who's been here 24 years, can be snatched off the side of the road to a government-sponsored kidnapping, then none of us are safe," Len Foxwell, a family friend of Fuentes Espinal, said.

Since his arrest, Foxwell says Fuentes Espinal has had minimal contact with his own family.

"They actually charge $50 for a phone call for a family that's already lost their primary breadwinner. That's a huge financial hit," Foxwell said.

Rally goers say this weekly march is about love instead of hate.

"People are leading into that hate, but we can't be doing that anymore. It is too late at this point in the game to hate, and I am imploring everybody to come out here and love instead," Annalese Estepp, from Severna Park, said.

Daryl Walsh said he woke up Monday morning and was "sick to his stomach" while scrolling social media. He says he saw a video of ICE arresting a Latino man, and decided he wanted to rally to make his voice heard.

"My hope is that just more and more and more people come out so it just, it becomes so big that it can't be ignored," Walsh said.

Maryland lawmakers denied a tour of the ICE facility

Monday night's rally comes on the heels of some members of the Maryland congressional delegation trying to enter the Baltimore ICE facility earlier in the day, but were denied.

"Why don't they want members of Congress to go in and see with their own eyes, or talk to people who are detained there? Because they want to cover up what's going on," Sen. Chris Van Hollen said.

Congressman Andy Harris, who represents Talbot County, where Fuentes Espinal lived, did not try to enter the ICE facility with the rest of the delegation. He was critical of his democratic counterparts on social media.

"These Maryland lawmakers didn't lift a finger to stop illegal immigrants and MS-13 gangs from pouring into our state, but now they're staging ''sit-in' stunts for cameras to keep illegals in Maryland. Spare us the show. We stand with ICE and their mission to keep Maryland safe," Harris wrote.

Foxwell says that Fuentes Espinal endured poor conditions while held in Baltimore before he was transferred to a facility in Louisiana.

"Pastor Fuentes Espinal was there for three days. He didn't have a bed to sleep on. He didn't have a place to shower, didn't have a place to brush his teeth, and to be quite honest, he actually needed a bucket for bodily functions. These are inhumane conditions to which no American should be subjected," Foxwell said.

Foxwell says Fuentes Espinal is still waiting to stand before a judge for a bond in Louisiana.