Baltimore Police: Four teens shot at while walking through Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Gunfire echoed through Patterson Park as someone shot at four teenagers on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to the park to investigate a report of gunshots at 5:53 p.m., police said.

Once there, they learned that four teenage boys had been walking through the park when an unknown male shot at them, according to authorities.

The teen boys were uninjured by the gunfire. The person who shot at them ran away, police said.

There have been other incidents of gun violence in the Patterson Park area over the past 12 months.

In April, an 18-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez-Reyes was shot and killed next to the park, in the 2900 block of East Pratt Street, in April.

An 18-year-old man was gunned down next to Patterson Park around 9 p.m. on Monday. pic.twitter.com/NACBoUqYhb — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) April 4, 2023

On Thanksgiving morning in 2022, 23-year-old Henri Jones was shot in the head at close range in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue—one block away from Patterson Park.

A neighborhood resident said she saw Jones in a pool of blood near his Toyota pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the gunfire should contact Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.